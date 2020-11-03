The counting of thousands of mail-in ballots is delayed in Gwinnett County due to a software issue, says a county official.
"Software was unable to read some of the absentee ballots as a result humans will have to go thru the ballots to determine the intent of each voter it's called a process of adjudication-- a dem/ a republican and election employee will go over the ballots the number is in the thousands," says the Gwinnett Board of Elections.
