An energy efficiency company that provides American-made solar panels to residential customers is looking to fill up to 100 positions in metro Atlanta.
Power Home Solar, a solar panel installation company with operations in 12 states, has several sales and installation openings at its Alpharetta and Marietta locations.
Power Home Solar expansion to Georgia will allow residents in the state additional electricity options.
We’re excited to offer Georgia residents a supplement to grid energy,” said Power Home Solar CEO Jayson Waller. “Solar is an investment in your future. Homeowners and business owners deserve to own their power. Expanding into Georgia means offering consumers a way to potentially cut costs on their electric bill, as well as reducing their carbon footprint through a renewable energy source.”
The new sales office will be located at 6230 Shiloh Rd., Suite 105, in Alpharetta, and the installation office will be 4374 Shallowford Industrial Parkway in Marietta.
Anyone interested in joining the Atlanta-area Power Home Solar team can apply for jobs at:http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
