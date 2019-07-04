MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) -- When neighbors found out a soldier was coming home just in time for the Fourth of July, they made it their mission to make his return special.
It was just like any other Fourth of July celebration in the Enclave at Oakdale subdivision. A fire truck visited for some family fun. There was even a parade of red, white, and blue down the avenue.
But along the way, one by one, neighbors took a moment to say a special welcome home to David Weaver.
Weaver was deployed to Afghanistan last year, just a few months after he and his wife moved to the neighborhood.
This was Weavers first deployment.
“It wasn’t what I expected,” Weaver said. “It was incredibly busy. I thought I would have more down time. Didn’t have any down time at all. It was a lot of work and I really think we were able to make an impact in Afghanistan.”
Neighbors knew being away serving his country wouldn't be easy.
“That is an ultimate sacrifice,” neighbor Jess Wardell said. “We don’t know all the details of what he was doing but I know like I’m allowed to live here with my girls and do what I can because of what he was doing over there.”
So, Wardell and several other neighbors started a yellow ribbon campaign in the community to put ribbons on all the mailboxes to welcome him back home.
“A little overwhelming.” Weaver said. “I’m still kind of shaken by it.”
He went on to say, “It’s a very warming feeling. I think it’s one thing to say thank you for your service. But then it’s another thing to have actually deployed, served, and then someone thanks you for your service – it means a whole lot more.”
His wife Haley is also thankful he's home safe.
“Definitely some nights where I knew he was out doing stuff, and it was kind of hard to sleep sometimes,” Haley Weaver said.
Weaver is not sure where his service may take him next. But he's thankful to know there will always be people back home who support him.
“It was an absolutely incredible display of support from our community and neighborhood,” Weaver said. “I never expected it. It was incredible.”
