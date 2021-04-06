Standing in front of the Braves Stadium at Truist Park, a small group of activists with the New Order organization announced their support of MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest to Georgia’s new voting law.
At the same time, the official sign of an All-Star game in Atlanta came down by maintenance teams.
“Our part was to come out here today and make sure we continue to put the pressure on the governor,” said Gerald Rose, Founder/CEO, New Order National Human Rights Organization. “I seen the press conference he had on Saturday where he was very upset, but it ain’t all about the money sometimes. Sometimes you have to sacrifice. Wrong is wrong, and it was wrong that Jim Crow law they just passed,” Rose stated.
The Election Integrity Act will make it illegal to pass out water or snacks to voters within 150 feet of polling places. Today, Gwinnett County’s solicitor General is the first local prosecutor to announce that his office will not prosecute people for passing out water or food to voters in line.
“I have stated, if you don’t have political paraphernalia then I would basically not prosecute anyone that would give water,” Whiteside said. “There is no rationale to arrest someone who is merely giving someone food and water. That’s a humane act,” he added.
Whiteside says he spoke to six police officers before making the decision and they didn’t feel comfortable making the arrests for the new possible crimes.
“The way the law is written, there is no criminal intent,” Whiteside said. “You have to have a criminal intent to break the law. If there is not any political paraphernalia on food, on the beverage, on their clothes and they feel they want to help someone, then that to me is legal.”
This small group of activists called on other prosecutors to do the same.
“We are asking the solicitors all across this state to join in with the solicitor in Gwinnett when it comes down to people getting arrested, to not prosecute these cases,” said Kyle Jones. “We are asking the Attorney General Carr to get involved and look at this law the same way he looked at other laws and see that it is unconstitutional.”
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced an administrative order directing “the City’s Chief Equity Officer to implement a series of actions to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed by Senate Bill 202.”
“The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents—particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Mayor Bottoms in a statement. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not—expand access to our right to vote.”
Cobb County's Solicitor's office tells CBS46:
“The General Assembly determines what conduct constitutes a violation of the law, it is our duty to enforce the laws they establish. We will review these cases on a case by case basis, as we do with all violations of Georgia Law, and seek justice in each case as we are mandated by our ethical requirements as a prosecutor.”
