GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across metro Atlanta, one county announced Thursday the delays in their trash and recycling pickup due to staffing issues.
Staff issues have caused operational challenges that have disrupted solid waste service in unincorporated Gwinnett County, according to county officials.
Republic Services and Waste Management, Advanced Disposal customers will be notified by the delays via text or phone.
Those who wish to receive these notifications can call Republic at 678.963.2800 or Waste Management at 678.684.1493 to update their contact information.
