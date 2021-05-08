ATLANTA (CBS46) -“I feel a heavy responsibility on my shoulders, being that I’m the only forensic artist charged with covering the entire state of Georgia.”
Kelly Lawson is not afraid to get her hands dirty with charcoal, clay, and paint. Her artwork is pivotal to law enforcement agencies across the state. She’s the only person tasked with drawing composite sketches of criminals and ‘John and Jane Does.’
“I really enjoy helping victims of violent crime and helping people find peace,” Lawson told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Lawson never thought she’d be working for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, but some might say it was destined to happen.
“My mom did this job for 37 years before me,” Lawson said.
Her mother, Marla Lawson, was Georgia’s first-ever forensic artist. Among countless other sketches, Marla drew one of Eric Rudolph, the Centennial Olympic Park bomber. Her work was used for the FBI’s ten most wanted bulletin in 1996.
“She wasn’t going to just give the job to me because I have an art major or invite me to apply for the job.”
When it was time to retire, Marla tested her daughter, giving her a mugshot to sketch.
“She gave me the greatest compliment she’d ever given me when she said, it ain’t great but it’s better than what those other people are doing.”
In the nearly nine years since, Lawson has only grown as an artist, playing an instrumental role in helping to put a face on crime.
“I work with deceasedents who are at varying stages of decomposition,” Lawson said.
“I can think of one case in particular in Gwinnett County, where a young lady had died and they found her remains in the mall,” she explained.
In 2018 Gwinnett County police needed the public’s help to identify the teenager. They called Lawson.
“Her family saw the drawing and called in,” she said. “It really tugs at my heartstrings because that was the exact purpose intended.”
Now Lawson is focused on another, much older case, recently finishing an age-progression sketch of a “John Doe.”
“John Doe was found July 15th, 1983 about 7:15 in the morning on State Road 93, about 10 miles south of Cairo,” said Michael Callahan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the GBI.
Callahan hopes Lawson’s talent can help solve this decades-old homicide.
“We know he was a white male, 40-to-45 years of age, 5’11, about 160 pounds, gray curly hair, gray mustache.”
Callahan said the man was shot and left for dead on the side of the road.
“I feel like it’s very accurate,” Lawson said of the sketch. “You can’t always put your guarantee that they looked like they looked in life because you don’t always have that information but, in this case, I think he looked a lot like this.”
Lawson is honored that her hand might help solve another mystery. She said her mom is proud.
“Each and every one of these are people and they are important to me. I feel like I have a dialogue with them. I might not be speaking out loud but the entire time I’m working, I feel I’m getting to know them and having a dialogue. They’re worth as much time and every bit of effort that I can provide to them.”
