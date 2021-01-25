The youngest students in Atlanta Public Schools can return to the classroom for the first time in more than ten months Monday. But the school district will also implement a new policy to ease teacher's minds too.
Pre-K through second graders now have the option to restart in-person learning in the Atlanta Public School system. This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down and cases among children have started to rise in the last several months.
As a result of the questions over safety and the desire to return to in-person learning, Atlanta Public Schools said it will provide COVID-19 surveillance testing in schools.
“This weekly testing will allow the District to be proactive and identify the presence of the COVID-19 virus, even in individuals who may be asymptomatic,” said a school district spokesman in a Sunday night email to reporters.
Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring will provide details on the testing in a news conference scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday.
Meantime, students in Gwinnett County and Cobb County also can return to classroom learning starting Monday. Cobb County Schools' re-opening comes just days after the district saw two teachers die from COVID-19 last week.
While the return to the classroom is a relief for some parents, others are not sure it's the right time.
"I just feel like that it's not a good move for us," said Gwinnett County parent Dee Dee Jackson. "I'm not saying it's not for some people, because I know you can be cautious. But i don't want to put that extra pressure on our kids either to be extra cautious."
In the Atlanta Public School system other grades will return at later this year. Third through fifth grades students whose parents opted for in-person learning will return on February 8. Students in grades six through 12 will now return on February 16.
