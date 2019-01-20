ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Starting Monday, you might need to take a different route depending on where you're going. As the city gears up for Super Bowl LIII, a number of streets will be closed down so that crews can set up for events.
“The traffic is always horrible, because there are always events going on," said Atlanta Resident Gala Hamilton. “Atlanta is a city now, everybody wants to come to Atlanta and be in Atlanta, and I love it.”
Starting Monday, multiple streets will be blocked off as Atlanta gears up for the big game.
“We just are going to have to have truly be 100 percent patience, because there’s a whole lot of money coming into ATL, and just because traffic is gonna be messed up. They are not gonna miss out on their money,” said Hamilton.
Police recommend using public transportation and ride sharing if possible.
“We want to make sure the public knows about them in advance, so they can plan ahead, be mindful of them, be aware of them, and plan accordingly,” said Sergeant John Chafee, with the Atlanta Police Department.
“All I can tell people is just have the most patience you can have sitting in traffic, probably longer than you anticipate,” Hamilton said. “Catching the bus, I already know it’s going to be all hectic, because the streets are already crazy when I catch it on a regular basis,” added Hamilton.
She says it’s the tourists that will struggle.
“If you’re not from the A, you might get lost, you might get caught up in the traffic, but if you’re from the hood, you know how we do, go through the hood, get to whatever part of Atlanta you want to get to,” Hamilton said.
Closed streets:
- Baker Street is closed between Centennial Olympic Park and Luckie.
- Mitchell street is shut down between MLK Jr. drive to Elliot Street.
- Magnum Street between Markham to Foundry Street is also closed.
- MLK Jr. Drive is closed between Northside Drive to Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
- Beginning Wednesday, Andrew Young International Boulevard will close between Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
