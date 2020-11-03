A burst pipe at State Farm Arena will delay the count of around 40,000 absentee ballots until Wednesday in Fulton County.
The delay in counting some of the ballots was because of a water main break at State Farm Arena. No ballots were damaged due to the water main break. Fulton County government official says the pipe burst was discovered at 6:07 a.m. Counting of the ballots began at 11 a.m.
Fulton County officials said they are planning to process 100,000 ballots in the county Tuesday night.
The Secretary of State's Office released the following statement:
"Tonight Fulton County will report results for approximately 86,000 absentee ballots, as well as Election Day and Early Voting results. These represent the vast majority of ballots cast within Fulton County.
As planned, Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballots is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned. This is a labor intensive process that takes longer to tabulate than other forms of voting. Fulton County did not anticipate having all absentee ballots processed on Election Day.
Fulton County is committed to ensuring that every vote is counted and will comply with all applicable laws and regulations."
Mail-In ballots will not be counted until Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.