ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- The new abortion law in Georgia may not be handled the same way in courtrooms across the state.
Since it is the law, Cobb County District Attorney John Melvin tells CBS46 he will uphold the new abortion law.
“We will enforce the laws of the State of Georgia,” Melvin said.
Melvin says any District Attorney saying otherwise should rethink holding the position.
“Any DA that will say I’m not going to prosecute the law needs to step down.”
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is one who does not plan to prosecute anyone under the new law.
A spokesperson said in a written statement, "DA Howard does not intend to ever prosecute a woman or doctor under this new law. He will continue to follow Roe v. Wade.”
Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston also said in part of a statement, “The question is – who will be held criminally responsible?” It went on to say, “As district attorney with charging discretion, I will not prosecute individuals pursuant to HB 481 given its ambiguity and constitutional concerns.”
Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter agrees no woman shall be prosecuted for having an abortion.
“It’s my legal opinion that a woman, there is no circumstance under which a woman could be prosecuted for obtaining an abortion,” Porter said.
But he and the Cobb County DA leave the door open for providers to possibly face consequences.
“I’d have a hard time I think prosecuting an abortion provider because I think you have some difficulty in proving criminal intent,” Porter said.
“HB 481 provides liability for those that perform an abortion,” Melvin said. “Not for those who get an abortion. So in that regard if somebody violates the law we will take a look at case by case basis.”
