DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The phrase back to school may not apply to every student in DeKalb County when classes resume next month.
School leaders determined that in the midst of a pandemic, virtual learning is the best option. But school board member Stan Jester said for some students it’s not an option.
“I know there are hundreds if not thousands of students that will not be able to participate in education,” Jester said.
Jester pointed out a serious concern with the remote learning model. He said it is highly likely that several students will receive no instruction when school starts because they don't have access to the technology needed to learn from home.
“So, the school district received $3-4 million in a grant and there’s also CARES money that we are able to spend on Chromebooks and internet access for these students, but effectively getting this to them is where we are,” Jester said.
DeKalb school officials tell CBS46 that elementary school students have not been assigned remote learning devices. The plan is to take inventory now and provide the equipment to students during the first week of school.
“If this were to happen in January, we would have already gotten these devices to everybody; but starting off school and getting everybody started there is going to be a gap where students do not have devices or internet access,” Jester said.
The DeKalb County School District said 72% of all middle and high school students are already equipped with devices, and they intend to do a virtual device wellness check in the coming weeks to make sure all students are properly equipped.
In-depth: CBS46 Q&A with a DeKalb County Schools Spokesperson
CBS46: Can you tell me approximately how many students do not have the appropriate technology i.e. internet access or Chromebooks to learn from home right now?
DCSS: Since Fall 2018, middle and high school students have participated in the district's one-to-one technology program, which provides access to a device and an internet connectivity option as needed. During the 2019 - 2020 school year, approximately 72% of all middle and high school students requested devices and were allowed to keep these devices over the summer. In the next weeks, the district will work with middle and high students to perform virtual device wellness checks to ensure they are ready for learning.
CBS46: Also, I have been informed that DeKalb County received a Federal grant of nearly $4 million to be used for digital learning prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. When did DeKalb County receive notice of that grant? Has DeKalb received the funding? Has DeKalb provided every student with the technology they need?
DCSS: In April, the District was awarded the Georgia Department of Education's Digital Learning Grant in the amount of $3,836,800. Based on the technology needs survey and evidence-based research conducted by the District, the identified CSI, TSI, and Promise schools have received the grant fund allocation to purchase devices for students in grades Pre-K-5, connectivity options, and instructional software programs along with professional development.
CBS46: Finally, will every student be receiving a Chromebook? When? What is the plan to make sure every student receives virtual instruction on day 1?
DCSS: Elementary schools do not have a device assigned to students. However, all schools have a device inventory that is being prepared for distribution to elementary school students during the first week of school. The district is making preparations to provide appropriate technology resources to all students and will work with each school to determine to identify those who are in need of assistance. The district is committed to providing every student with a device and connectivity as needed.
