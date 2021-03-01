People traveling during the pandemic are finding that posting pictures of their trip on social media can lead to ridicule and shame. It’s a guilt trip of sorts known as travel shaming.
At the heart of every trip Leroy Tyler takes are memories of the mother and father he lost at a young age. His parents always encouraged the 31-year-old to see the world.
I just found my love for travel helped me cope with it,” he said. “It’s my therapy essentially. It just makes me feel alive.”
Tyler has traveled to 31 countries in his lifetime. He’s only taken a handful of trips, mostly domestic since the pandemic began. However, on a recent trip to Mexico with his finance, Tyler said he received comments from people online, shaming him for traveling.
“People in the comment section, one of them literally told me to find a new therapist, that I was irresponsible, I’m not looking out for anyone’s safety,” he recalled.
Tyler is not alone. Myron Chapman said he’s encountered the same kind of online ridicule during the pandemic. One person even blocked him after he challenged their attacks on travelers.
“I work a really high stress job so it’s easy for me to travel and get my thoughts together,” Chapman said.
Both men said they take safety measures seriously, often doubling up on masks, bringing their own sanitizer and keeping to themselves when traveling.
Neal Miller, owner of Neal Miller Travel Company, said his clients haven’t personally dealt with travel shaming. However, like most things in life, he said traveling is a personal choice and one easy way to avoid the guilt is to not post about trips online.
“Some folks want to judge,” Miller said. “Maybe they’re jealous, envious, whatever that may be, but you have to let that roll off and be prepared to live the life the way you want to live it and not the way someone is going to shame you into living it.”
Chapman and Tyler agreed that being shamed doesn’t bother one way or the other. They’re still going to continue to take trips. However, the said they would appreciate if others considered why a person is traveling before passing judgement.
“Educate yourself or ask questions before you judge and come up with your own theories,” Chapman said.
“At the end of the day, mind your business,” Tyler said. “As long as I’m taking the necessary precautions, I’ll be fine.”
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention still recommends that people avoid traveling currently. The agency suggests the following precautions be taken if you must travel:
- If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Wait 2 weeks after getting your second vaccine dose to travel—it takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination.
- Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before you travel. Keep a copy of your test results with you during travel in case you are asked for them. Do NOT travel if you test positive.
- Check travel restrictions before you go.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public settings. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
- Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you. It’s important to do this everywhere — both indoors and outdoors.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).
- Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.
- Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.
- Do NOT travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick or you test positive for COVID-19. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.
Read more recommendations by clicking here.
