Some Georgia businesses will struggle to reopen

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a month of being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, many Georgia businesses will reopen in the coming days, but for some, reopening will be impossible right now.
In an email to CBS46 News, Richard Spillane, co-owner of a trendy Atlanta restaurant called The Shed at Glenwood, said, "As a small business owner in Atlanta, the Governor's announcement that restaurants will be allowed to reopen on the 27th, is anything but good news."
"With the total failure by the SBA, we mom and pop size restaurants have not secured any funds. To reopen without those funds are impossible," he said. "All of the protections put in place by the mayor will go away. We must now pay the back-lease money, utilities, buy supplies to reopen, our employees will lose the meager amount of unemployment, and until the numbers of customers gets back up to speed, the tips most rely upon will not be at a sustainable level."
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that most businesses can reopen Friday and that restaurants and movie theaters can reopen April 27. However, they must follow strict guidelines regarding sensitization and social distancing. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed for now.
After Kemp's announcement, a reporter asked the governor how this decision is weighing on him personally with this being one of the biggest decisions he’ll ever make.
“I can tell you, I don’t give a damn about politics right now,” Kemp replied. "We've also got to think about the effects on our economy and on these individuals from a mental health prospective, from a physical prospective and literally people being able to put food on their tables.”
