ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As many Georgia businesses begin to open their doors, one of America's largest mall operators prepares to follow suit.
In a corporate memo, Simon Property Group laid out plans to begin reopening 49 of their shopping malls across the United States. These include Georgia-based malls such as Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, and more, according to CNBC.
The decision to reopen certain locations, set to occur between May 1st and may 4th, is based upon the current status stay-at-home and closure orders in a number of states.
Simon Property Group said in their memo "we plan on reopening our properties as quickly and as safely as possible."
Retailers within the respective malls will then have to decide whether or not they intend to open their respective locations. Some ailing businesses may see this as a much anticipated reprieve amid the economic strain caused by COVID-19.
