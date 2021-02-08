If you managed to get a vaccination appointment, consider yourself fortunate.
83-year-old Barbara Trammell has been trying to get her first dose of the vaccine since it arrived in Georgia two months ago.
“I usually get a recorded thing that says we don’t have any and one time I got something that said I was on a waiting list and one time I got someone in Villa Rica who said they would have vaccinations on the 15th of this month,” Trammell said. “I really have called hundreds of places and nobody has it.”
It’s a common problem for many senior citizens over the age of 65.
67-year-old Starr Joyce can’t get her vaccine either. And now she’s concerned that when someone fails to show up for an appointment, vaccines are either being wasted or given to people who do not meet the 65 and up requirement.
“I’m definitely concerned because as they add more and more groups to get vaccinated. I’m afraid I will be overlooked, and I’ll get lost in the shuffle,” Joyce said. “I just ask that if a vile is opened, just go to the next person on your waiting list, don’t give it to a friend or neighbor.”
Walker Gscheidle said his grandpa joe is one of the lucky ones. He received his second dose of the vaccine and here’s how it happened.
“I just happened to click on it at the right time and it was the first day they started allowing the appointments for 65 and older and I was pretty early in the morning that day and I think that was key,” Gscheidle said.
