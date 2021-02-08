Some Georgians can't get the Covid-19 vaccine quick enough while others are still hesitant. At least two vaccines are available to Americans, but many are saying "No thanks" to rolling up their sleeves and getting the shots.
A survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases shows only 49% of Black adults plan to get the vaccine with 19% of those people saying say they will get it right away.
"A lot of the vaccine hesitancy is because the vaccines were created so quickly. It's unusual and unprecedented speed at which the vaccines were created. What we have now is great data that shows how safe and effected the vaccines are and we now have millions of people who have been vaccinated and done quite well," said Dr. Julie Morita, Executive Vice President at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Research shows one of the biggest concerns is side effects. Dr. Danny Branstetter, Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Infectious Diseases at Wellstar Health System, says he wants everyone to remember that the duration of vaccine responses-- the indication that it's doing what it needs to do to protect us- is typically short term.
"The fevers and the chills that we're seeing, the fatigue, maybe a sore arm, all of these are good signs that our immune system is responding to the vaccine," said Branstetter.
"We don't call those side effects, it's most certainly a vaccine response. The adverse events, like the anaphylactic reaction is about 1 in 100,000. It's not long-term and we manage it very quickly."
Doctors also say community leaders play a big part in combatting vaccine hesitancy.
"Sometimes it's not a government official, sometimes it's not a doctor, sometimes it's a faith leader or a community leader that they want to hear from. So really understanding what is that they need to hear and who they want to hear it from," said Dr. Morita.
