Some Metro Atlanta healthcare professionals say they are now seeing an uptick in people coming to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
At its vaccine site in Duluth, organizers with COVID Care Georgia tell CBS46 that they’ve been administering 500 vaccines per day. They are preparing for another spike in people wanting the vaccine now that the FDA may be much closer to fully approving the vaccines.
“Today, we have been more busy and I believe it’s because of the speculation that the FDA is going to approve all the vaccines,” said Leticia Prates, the Site Manager and Lead Medical Assistant of COVID Care Georgia.
Luis Camacho and his girlfriend were one of the people who have been hesitant about the vaccine but took their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.
“I talked to my mother and she was the one who recommended us the vaccine and we just decided,” Camacho said. “We were thinking about it. It took us a minute but it’s for the best of us and the best for our family.”
According the Georgia Department of Public Health, more than 4.9 million Georgians have gotten one dose of the vaccine. More than 4.2 million Georgians are fully vaccinated, but that is still only 41% of the state population.
Jasmine Grisham said she’s getting the shot because she already had COVID.
“When I couldn’t hardly breathe and stuff like that it was just something I said ok, if it’s going to help me I’m going to go ahead,” Grisham said.
Governor Kemp told FOX News Wednesday he doesn’t think a federal mandate is needed on masks or vaccines.
