Thanksgiving is upon Americans and with COVID-19 having an impact on Georgians’ paychecks, many are depending on donations to make ends-meet during this holiday season.
Children attending Carrington Academy in Braselton held a food drive to help stock up the shelves at Georgia Mountain Food Bank. The drive ran from October 1 through the 31. The food drive netted more than 230 food items for the food bank. There are 70 students enrolled in the school; their ages range from six weeks to kindergarten. That is quite a haul for some of Georgia’s littlest donors.
“At Carrington Academy Braselton, we are always looking for ways to support our community. With the holidays coming up, we decided to partner with Georgia Mountain Food Bank to set up a donation drive and help provide food to those in need, especially during the pandemic. Donations from our families poured in, and students loved taking part in putting their items in the donation boxes and helping us keep count of how much we collected,” stated Carrington Academy Principal Jenna Poss in a statement to CBS46 News. “We are thrilled with the results of our food drive and love encouraging our students to get involved in helping their community.”
Georgia Mountain Food Bank has distribution sites across five counties in North Georgia. GMFB partners with more than 70 agencies to help increase food supplies in rural communities.
