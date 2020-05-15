SMYRNA (CBS46) -- Sports fields, tennis courts, and dog parks are re-opening in Smyrna.
Mayor Derek Norton says the city made the decision following Governor Brian Kemp's updated shelter-in-place order, which loosened restrictions for most people.
Sports fields open Friday, May 15. While dugouts remain closed and games and practices are still banned, the move allows parents to practice with their kids.
Tennis courts and restrooms at Tolleson Park and Rose Garden Park, and the dog parks at Lake Court and Burger park open Wednesday, May 20.
Tolleson pool and the Wolfe center remain closed.
