MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While you would think people would turn to pawn shops to make quick cash right now, that’s not the case at AAA Pawn in Marietta.
“We pawn, we sell, and we trade,” said manager Tim Squires. “Right now, it’s weird because people are not pawning or selling to us. They’re buying like crazy.”
Squires said customers are eager to get their hands on several items, including guns.
“Long guns, shot guns. Home defense is what they’re looking for right now.”
Squires said customers are also looking for electronics, mainly gaming systems.
“Whenever we put a game system, we use apps like Facebook Marketplace and stuff like that, and now it’ll be on there for nearly two hours at the most.”
Business is booming at the store, but it looks a little different these days. There’s now signage near the front door telling customers how to safely shop and employees wear masks and gloves.
“We’re cleaning all the time,” Squires explained.
Although people don’t seem to be pawning as much at AAA Pawn, here’s what you can bring in if you’d like to make a little cash:
“The hot items or the best items are gold and guns,” Squires said. “They’re the ones that get the customer the most money. But right now, game systems, we would definitely give for game systems right now.”
