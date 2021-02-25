Some teachers remain hesitant as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to include them

As more schools in metro Atlanta pivot from distance learning to getting students back into classrooms; the fear of contracting the virus remains a worry amongst teachers. Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp decided to add educators to the vaccine priority list on March 8.
Still, some like art teacher Shawn Lovings remain on the fence about getting the shot.
“I’m not quite there all the way yet, I’m working towards it,” Lovings said. “It happened kind of fast, they came up with it and that’s great, but you know, it’s still a little hard to take right now."
And he’s not alone. In a survey conducted by the state, less than half of Georgia’s school staff say they will be getting the vaccine once it’s available. Lovings works for the Clayton County School System and right now, the District is still in full-time virtual learning. He says even when teachers start getting vaccinated, he hopes the district will give it some time before going back to normal.
“It’s going be hard regardless with the vaccine and all, it’s going be difficult to get them started again,” Lovings said.
There are also growing concerns about adding more people to the vaccine list when many above the age of 65 have not been fully vaccinated and the wait time outside this vaccination site in Doraville was over three hours on Thursday.
“This won’t start for another 10-days. So, the seniors, law enforcement and medical staff, staff in long term care facilities, you've got another 10-days. I feel like we've gotten enough of the population. This was a decision that was made in conjunction with Dr. Toomey's advice and her team as well as ours based on the projections that we're seeing with the amount of vaccine,” Kemp said.
