Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As holiday travel picks up you might want to keep an eye on your credit card bill.
That’s because some Uber drivers are accused of adding on hundreds of dollars in bizarre fees in a scam known as “vomit fraud.”
Alicia Choi is still fuming after being charged for something she never did.
“We took a ride from downtown Atlanta to midtown Atlanta. The ride was 10 minutes long supposed to be $10,” said Choi.
Her one and a half mile Uber ride ended up costing her $50.
“I was being charged with a cleaning fee for throwing up on the side of the Uber,” continued Choi.
The driver sent a picture to Uber showing vomit on the back side of the car.
Choi decided to fight the claim.
“I asked my boyfriend, who is a developer, to look up the meta-data for the photo and from that we are able to determine that this photo was actually taken a year ago,” said Choi.
Choi had become the most recent victim of a national scam called “vomit fraud.”
The scam involves Uber drivers taking fake photos and charging innocent riders extra fees for something that they didn’t do. The driver then pockets the money. According to Uber’s website, they can collect up to $150 in extra fees.
CBS46 asked an Uber spokesperson how the ridesharing service plans to stop this scam.
They said, “participating in fraudulent activity of any kind is a clear violation of our community guidelines. We are constantly evaluating our processes and technology related to these claims and will take appropriate action whenever fraud may be detected.”
After fighting the claim, Choi received a refund. Uber says the company has made improvements in the way claims are reported and reviewed.
So, it might be a good idea to take pictures before you get in an Uber and after you get out.
CBS46 is advocating for you in light of the Uber scam. Did you know that Uber takes a hands-off approach on your safety? It's in the company's terms of service.
Uber basically says it's not liable in case something goes wrong. Rival company Lyft says the same thing in its terms of service.
It washes its hands of any liability if something bad happens during your ride. That's because Uber drivers are independent contractors and not employees.
