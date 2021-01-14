Dekalb Health Officials sounded the alarm Thursday after they caught several people attempting to use slick maneuvers to jump the line at their vaccine appointment sites.
CBS46 spoke to the Dekalb County Health Department and gathered details on how this problem is impacting their ability to get vaccines into the arms that need it first.
“This is why we have people who are sitting in cars for two and three hours,” Dekalb County Public Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Ford said.
Hundreds of people are showing up to vaccine sites with appointment confirmations that have not been registered with their department, according to Dr. Ford. Officials said despite warnings, they believe people may be forwarding their “schedule appointment” link to friends or family who are looking to skip the line.
Officials said they can spot this plot immediately because once they look someone up they will discover if they never registered at all and they’ll turn individuals away if need be. Dr. Ford said others are also showing up before their actual appointment starts. “Then the person who is there at nine a.m. who was supposed to be seen is now waiting because you’ve jumped ahead of the line.”
According to Dr. Ford others are also booking appointments in multiple counties, “So when people double book and no show for the appointment you basically have taken a slot from someone who could have got vaccinated that day.”
Official are now using this a reminder that if you are caught using fraudulent appointment information, they reserve the right to turn you away on site.
