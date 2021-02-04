Thursday evening, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia, 14th District) from her assignments on the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Budget Committee following months of controversial comments, conspiracy theories, and racially-discriminatory remarks.
People who were born and raised in Rome, the home town of the newly-elected Georgia Congresswoman have expressed missed feelings about the woman elected to represent them. Many people who spoke with CBS46 in downtown Rome shared sour feelings.
“I think its pretty disappointing seeing how people still support her,” said Melinda Childa, a Rome native.
People throughout Floyd county have been plugged into the hearings to strip Taylor Greene from committees and reduce her role.
“She makes the whole town look like we are all racist, xenophobic,” Catie Hale said. “Unfortunately around here there is a very pro-Trump sentiment, and she was feeding into all that,” Hale continued.
Thursday afternoon, ahead of the House vote, Taylor Greene spoke from the House floor indicating she was misled by QAnon.
“Later in 2018 when I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts I stopped believing it,” she stated to her colleagues, explaining she found the group while using Google to seek additional information on news stories about Russian collusion.
“The problem with that is I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them and that is absolutely what I regret,” Rep. Taylor Greene went on.
“She’s an embarrassment, and I think she is beyond the pale,” Steve Craw told CBS46. “With her background on things like QAnon and things, I don’t want her making any decisions on my part,” he added.
Several people acknowledged that there are still many people in Rome and throughout the 14th Congressional District in Northwest Georgia who do agree with and support Taylor Greene.
Emily Matson is a Rome native and a Republican. She voted for Greene’s opponent, but believes as a duly elected official, Taylor Greene should be able to serve fully.
“She doesn’t fully represent me, but if she is the person coming from here to DC on our behalf she needs to be seated just like everyone else and treated like everyone else,” Matson told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
