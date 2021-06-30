ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Chaos in midtown Atlanta erupted after a gunmen shot an Atlanta Police officer in the face early Wednesday afternoon.
“Somebody got shot, that’s a police officer, oh my gosh that’s so sad,” said a woman who recorded the aftermath of the incident.
#upate Law enforcement sources tell me the APD officer shot in midtown this afternoon was shot in the cheek, the bullet lodging in his spine. He apparently won't be paralyzed luckily. #crime #Atlanta @cbs46— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 1, 2021
The midtown area bustling as people went about their day.
Suddenly, multiple blocks went into lockdown and braced for an active shooter situation.
“We got a call from Biltmore security told us there was an active shooter so what we did is basically bring all our guests inside and lock the building, barred the doors, just to make sure nobody came in this way,” said Jason Reaves, General Manager at Cypress Street Pint & Plate.
The fact it happened at lunchtime certainly making people uneasy.
“To hear of something like that goes down in the middle of the afternoon is kind of scary,” said Jason.
The topic of crime for people in the city never far.
Brandt Lewis lives across the road from where the officer was shot. He said because of crime in the area, when he takes his dog for a walk he now does so with protection.
“I nearly fell victim to having my dog stolen months ago and when I walk him now I am armed and that’s not normal,” said Brandt.
