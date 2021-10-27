ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two law enforcement officers, including U.S Marshal were indicted Tuesday in the death of Jamarion Robinson.
In 2016, the 26-year-old was shot 76 times by a U.S Marshal’s service task force. Officers were trying to serve him an arrest warrant at his girlfriend’s Eastpoint apartment, when the GBI said “gunfire erupted.”
Task force officers were not wearing bodycam, which was policy at the time.
“If it wasn’t for my family and I, bringing in my own investigator, forensic expert, I wouldn’t be here right now today,” Robinson’s mother, Monteria said.
The GBI turned over its investigation to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office but the case was delayed several times.
On Tuesday, a grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force. The two men are being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, making false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
Monteria Robinson credits District Attorney Fani Willis with getting the case in front of a grand jury.
“I’m grateful that she did have the courage,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “Our former DA, I guess he didn’t have the courage but sometimes it takes a woman to do the job.”
State Representative Erica Thomas presented Robinson with a resolution to honor her son’s life.
“Recognizing April 1st, 2021 as a national day of movement for Jamarion Robinson and express their deepest and most sincere regret at the events that led to his passing.”
Robinson has called for charges in her son’s death since it happened, organizing demonstrations, and keeping his case in the public eye.
“I just think he would say mom I’m proud of you and I’m okay, because that’s something he would always say to me. Mom I’m good. Mom I’m okay.”
