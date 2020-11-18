A Morrow woman was killed in a shooting and her son has been charged with her murder.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Malibu Drive. Officers found a 56-year-old woman shot several times. She was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital. She later died from her wounds, according to Morrow police.
The motive of the shooting remains under investigation. Police arrested her 23-year-old son Anfernee Markese Williams. He was taken to Clayton County jail. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
