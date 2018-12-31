ATLANTA (AP) A man has been accused of killing his mother and her husband, who were found strangled and left in a burning Atlanta home last summer.
News outlets report 47-year-old Keith Sylvester was arrested Saturday. He now sits in the Fulton County Jail.
He is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the July 3 deaths of 67-year-old Harry Hubbard and 65-year-old Deborah Hubbard.
A medical examiner said the couple died before the fire from strangulation and thermal injuries.
WGRZ-TV reports Sylvester is the oldest son of Deborah Hubbard, who had moved from Buffalo, New York, to Atlanta with her husband less than a year before their deaths.
It is unclear whether Sylvester has an attorney who could comment on the charges. Sylvester also waived his first appearance.
Harriett Bowens lives next door and found out about Sylvester's arrest Monday morning,
"My Orkin man told me that he saw it on the news," she said. "And I was like Keith?
Bowens said she'd see Sylvester from time to time when he would stay with his parents. She said he was unemotional the day they were found dead.
"He was calm when he came up that night and saw the flames and all that stuff."
The Hubbards' home on Harvel Drive remains boarded up as police continue to investigate the murders.
The married couple was retired and had just moved to Atlanta from New York last year.
Bowens said his strange behavior after the murders is now making sense.
"He called several times to talk with me," she told CBS46 Reporter Ashley Thompson. "And the first time he called he said he just wanted to come and talk. I didn't bite because I didn't know what was going on. I had nothing to talk about anyway."
Copyright 2018 Associated Press & WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.