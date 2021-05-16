GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The GCPD Homicide Unit is investigating a murder suicide at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge SE in Lawrenceville.
Police said they found one man and one woman shot to death in a vehicle parked in the driveway Sunday afternoon.
They believe the man shot the woman, who was his mother, and then shot himself.
The investigation is ongoing.
