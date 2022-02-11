CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A 10-year-old boy is dead after a fire overnight in a home in Cartersville, according to the Cartersville Fire Department.
The fire department says they received the emergency call at approximately 3 a.m. about a house fire on Galway Drive.
When they arrived, the house was "significantly involved" and it took more than 20 firefighters and several hours to bring the fire under control.
There were four individuals in the home at the time of the fire. Three made it out. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
It has been confirmed that the boy was named Walker Phillips and he was the son of former University of Georgia quarterback Corey Phillips.
Phillips played for UGA from 1998-02.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
