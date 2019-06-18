LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CBS46) -- A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the son of Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, ordering him to stay away from Nichols manager Gilbert Bell, who has alleged verbal death threats from Kyle Johnson. Bell lives on a nearby property and cares for Nichols.
This comes just weeks after Bell released video and audio exclusively to CBS46 showing Nichols screaming in fear as her son Johnson enters the room, in a battle over guardianship. Nichols reportedly suffers from dementia.
The report, first aired on CBS46 by The Bulldog in May, made international headlines.
Related: EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols screams for her life in conservatorship battle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.