Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man had to rescue his mother from the second floor during a fire at a DeKalb County home that allegedly began over a box of Cheez-Its.
The incident happened at the home on Creekford Drive in Lithonia.
Officials tell CBS46 News that two brothers and their 61 year-old mother were at the home when an argument began over a box of Cheez-It snack crackers.
That's when one of the brothers, who police say was intoxicated, locked his brother and mother inside the home and began pouring gasoline on the front steps.
He then lit the home on fire, trapping the two inside. The brother was able to lift his mother down from the second story window and then get himself out safely.
The man who started the fire, 32 year-old Jeremy Lamar Wyatt, was taken into custody. He is charged with arson and criminal damage to property.
Featured Links:
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted during Facebook Live video files lawsuit
21 Savage granted bond, expected to be released from ICE custody
Georgia Tech officials warn students of rabid foxes on campus
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.