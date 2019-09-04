FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An active investigation is underway in Forysth County where a pastor was arrested for alleged molestation of a minor.
Benjamin August Harter, 80, is facing felony child molestation charges and is currently being held without bond at Forsyth County Jail.
Harter previously was the Pastor at Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church in Sandy Springs. CBS46 reached out to the church regarding the allegations and was sent the following statement:
"Elder Harter is no longer the pastor of Ebenezer Church, and he is no longer a member of the church."
One of Harter's adopted children, now an adult, spoke exclusively with CBS46 off-camera about Harter's arrest. He says the Harter family has adopted 19 kids over the years.
He also explained that he is a high school senior and is filing paperwork to switch schools because a lot of his classmates have been giving him a hard time since Harter's arrest. He adds that he was on the football team but quit so that he could get a job. He says that all of the kids have moved out of the house besides him and a sister, but that she was in the process of leaving.
Harter's wife refused to comment.
