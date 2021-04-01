COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- According to a statement released by the Cobb County District Attorney’s office Terrance Paul Corry, the man who attacked his elderly mother while staying with her during the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 20 years.
Powder Springs Police were dispatched to a home on Pine Valley Drive to perform a wellness check. The family of the elderly woman said they became concerned when they had not heard from the woman.
Once at the home, police encountered a man who appeared to be under the influence of an illicit drug. The woman was found very badly injured on her face and the back of her head. She was unresponsive and required life-saving treatment before being transported to a hospital.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton said this case was especially challenging, given the age of the victims and the extent of the injuries.
“Violence of any form, but especially to our elders, is unacceptable in Cobb County,” Buxton said. “Mr. Corry’s sentence strikes a balance between holding him accountable for his actions and getting him the substance abuse and mental health treatment he needs.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Corry pled guilty to multiple charges, including elder abuse, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and obstruction. Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill sentenced Corry to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation.
