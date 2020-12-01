Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the Spalding County officials are calling for the resignation or termination of County's Elections Supervisor Marcia Ridley following serious issues during the general election.
“County elections officials are responsible for ensuring the voting process is smooth and efficient and must take responsibility when they fail,” said Secretary Raffensperger.
“Georgians statewide waited on average just 3 minutes on Election Day but poor decision making in Spalding County denied those voters a quick and reliable voting experience," he added.
Raffensperger continued, "the serious management issues we saw in Spalding County on Election Day demonstrate that new leadership is needed to uphold election integrity there.”
There was record turnout in Georgia during November's election, along with record numbers of absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting. The average time for voters to cast ballots was just 3 minutes statewide.
According to officials, Spalding County faced serious issues as mismanagement and poor decision-making risked the integrity of the voting process.
The county had problems early getting voting systems up and running, wherein contingencies include elections superintendents using Ballot Marking Devices and, if that proves impossible, conducting voting in those locations on emergency ballots to be scanned immediately like other in-person cast on Election Day. Officials say that neither method was utilized in Spalding County.
In lieu of system workarounds or casting of emergency ballots as required by law when the equipment is not working, Spalding County Elections Supervisor Marcia Ridley had elections workers use provisional ballots, violating established election processes and, potentially, Georgia law.
When asked about the voting issues, Ridley claimed that an update made to the voting system the night before Election Day was the culprit, though it was confirmed that no such update had been made nor had the voting machines been touched for days.
Officials believe that Ridley harmed election integrity by spreading such rumors, ultimately providing talking points for those looking to undermine Georgia elections.
