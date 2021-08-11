ATLANTA (CBS46) -- On the heels of passing a new election integrity law in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger continued to push for what he believes is a more secure process that voters can trust.
“Lawmakers in Washington, DC, Illinois and NYC have recently introduced legislation to allow non-citizen voting,” Raffensperger said.
He’s calling on the Georgia General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year to make it crystal clear that only American citizens are permitted to vote in our elections.
“If you’re not opposed to the existing GA code that requires voters to be citizens there is no reason not to enshrine this in the constitution of the state of Georgia,” Raffensperger said.
Democratic Senator Elana Parent believes there are more important issues at hand that will garner broader support.
“It’s not something I support at the current time,” Parent said. “Like the recovering economy, the COVID pandemic, learning loss among all of our students. To my and most of my Senate democratic colleagues those are really the priorities.”
Still, Raffensperger warns there are disturbing trends across the nation where elected officials want to grant non-citizens the right to vote.
“Earlier this year the Vermont legislature overrode Governor’s veto to allow non-citizen voting in municipal elections,” Raffensperger said.
“I have seen no signs that anyone in GA is pushing for non-citizens to be able to vote in municipal elections. I haven’t heard anything about it. I don’t think it’s a pressing concern in Georgia,” Parent said.
Senator Parent told CBS46 the Secretary of State’s motives could be political as he faces a tough primary on the Republican side of the aisle to be the nominee again for Secretary of State next year. Of course, the Secretary of State disagrees.
