Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has condemned Fulton County’s actions in the firing of two poll managers Friday.
The two employees, whistle blowers Suzi Voyles and Bridget Thorne, were fired by the county after they had raised concerns regarding the execution of the November election.
Secretary Raffensperger has called for the two to be rehired and allowed to work future elections.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the decision by Fulton County elections officials to fire two poll managers purely for raising concerns about the November elections,” said Raffensperger.
“Though we have found no credible evidence of widespread fraud, it is important that individuals can raise their voice when they believe they have seen wrongdoing. Retribution against whistle blowers poses a threat to the continued strength and vibrancy of our democracy," he added.
The Office of the Secretary of State is currently investigating 250 open incidents related to the 2020 elections, with more than half of those concerning the November election. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to facilitate a quick and through completion of these investigations.
Secretary Raffensperger has asked that all counties ensure open access for poll watchers throughout the elections, opening elections and absentee ballot signature verification processes to public observation.
Throughout the election process, Secretary Raffensperger has stressed how vital a role transparency plays.
