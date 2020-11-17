Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sat down with CBS This Morning Tuesday to discuss the increased pressure he's facing from fellow Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, to throw out legal votes in a post-election audit of ballots in Georgia.
Nearly 5 million votes were cast in the presidential election in Georgia, and Biden was leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. Raffensperger's comments come as election officials across the state work to complete a hand recount of votes in the presidential race.
Election officials said Monday that the hand tally had turned up more than 2,500 votes in one county that weren't previously counted but that that won't alter the overall outcome of the race.
“As a Republican, I wish the results would go another way,” Raffensperger said. “But I think at the end of the day, what you’re going to see is this audit is going to verify what the machines counted. And then we’ll certify.”
Raffensperger said if the losing candidate is within a half percent, they can ask for a full recount.
“Then, we’ll scan those ballots again,” he said. “That is their right. And we’re going to follow state law.”
Watch the full interview:
