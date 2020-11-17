Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CBS46 Tuesday that his family received a death threat concerning the state's hand-tallying of ballots in the presidential race.
“You better not botch this recount," the text said. "Your life depends on it.”
“They actually didn’t send it to me. They sent it to my wife," Raffensperger said. "That’s what’s more upsetting about the whole thing.”
Raffensperger, a lifelong Republican who's in charge of elections in the state of Georgia, has been the target of criticism by fellow Republicans ever since the processing of absentee ballots in the days following the November 3 election steadily put Democrat Joe Biden ahead of Republican President Donald Trump in the state. If the lead holds, Biden will be the first Democrat to win Georgia's electoral votes since 1992.
Current, unofficial results show Biden with roughly 14,000 more votes than President Trump in Georgia. With such a narrow margin, Raffensperger ordered all 159 Georgia counties to count each vote in the presidential race by hand. The audit is an effort to ensure that Georgia's new voting machines recorded votes properly.
In recent days, Raffensperger has found himself in a public squabble with two of Trump's allies – outgoing Georgia Congressman Doug Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.
CBS46 Reporter Rebekka Schramm asked Raffensperger about the Republican infighting.
“Well, I don’t think it’s helpful,” Raffensperger said. “I think right now the Democrats are sitting back. They’ve bought some popcorn and they’re watching the show.”
Earlier Tuesday morning, Raffensperger appeared on CBS This Morning, defending his belief that Senator Graham called him on behalf of the Trump campaign, suggesting he throw out legal votes.
“I felt that he implied for us to audit the envelopes and throw out ballots of counties who had the highest frequency of errors, and that would be throwing out good ballots with bad,” Raffensperger said.
Graham insists he said nothing improper in that phone call.
Schramm asked Raffensperger if he's worried that this rift with fellow Repubicans could affect his political future.
“I’m here to do a job, and that’s what I’m all about right now," he said. "I believe that integrity matters. At the end of the day, we’re going to follow the law, follow our processes, and take this wherever it gets us.”
