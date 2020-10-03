New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, CBS46 has learned.
According to sources, Newton will not play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS46 has learned all Patriots players are being told to come in for COVID-19 testing.
Newton, 31, attended and played football for Atlanta’s Westlake High School.
