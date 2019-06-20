CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A South Carolina deputy is behind bars after allegedly firing shots into another car during a road rage incident.
Johnnie Bryant is a deputy with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.
Police say he was traveling southbound on I-75 just north of Tara Boulevard on Wednesday when he fired approximately seven shots into another vehicle.
Bryant is being held at Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
