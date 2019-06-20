CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An off-duty South Carolina deputy is behind bars after allegedly firing shots into another car during a road rage incident on Wednesday.
Johnnie Bryant, 35, is a deputy with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.
Police say Bryant and the other driver, Tabatha Abbott, 32, were traveling southbound on I-75 just north of Tara Boulevard when the incident occurred.
Both drivers accused the other of cutting them off and then brandishing a weapon.
Police say that's when Bryant fired seven shots into the woman's vehicle.
Both drivers were arrested on charges of obstruction, aggravated assault and reckless driving. No injuries were reported.
