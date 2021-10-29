ATLANTA (CBS46) – A South Carolina man accused of murder was arrested in Decatur Friday.
The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who they say was wanted for several armed robberies, murder and attempted murder.
On Sept. 12, Brundage allegedly shot and killed two women and nearly killed two other women who were in a car just outside of Orangeburg.
Investigators say he was also wanted for several armed robberies of businesses in Fairfield County, South Carolina. After a lengthy investigation, Brundage was spotted in Decatur on Oct. 29. He was arrested without incident.
