South Fulton bans smoking and vaping in public spaces

FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The City of South Fulton officials voted Tuesday night to prohibit smoking and vaping in city buildings, other enclosed public facilities and certain areas of outdoor public venues.
Council members proposed the measure to address the lack of a state law protecting people at such facilities from the dangers of second-hand smoke.
“Georgia does not have a comprehensive smoke-free law to protect people from second-hand smoke in all indoor areas such as workplaces, restaurants and bars,” said Reeves, who first proposed the ordinance. “Other cities have adopted ordinances that go further than simply complying with the Georgia Smoke free Air Act of 2005 because there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, which can lead to serious medical complications, such asstrokes, lung cancer, emphysema, asthma and heart disease.”
