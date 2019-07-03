SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of headstones knocked over and destroyed. Families are upset, and we’re told this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“Look at it, look around you, every tombstone is kicked down,” said one neighbor, Orlando Lewis.

The Red Oak Cemetery, off Roosevelt Highway in the City of South Fulton, has been vandalized, once again.

“I think it’s disrespectful, I think whoever is doing this is wicked,” said City of South Fulton Councilwoman, Helen Willis.

Walking around, you can see headstone after headstone knocked down.

“I started doing research on this cemetery, and there were a lot of slave owners, that’s why people are coming through and knocking it over,” Lewis added.

Councilwoman Willis, and those who live nearby, tell CBS46’s Melissa Stern this is an ongoing problem here.

She added that many prominent people are buried here.

“The graveyard goes back to the 1800s, so the demographics for this area have changed over time,” Councilwoman Willis said.

One man, who has lived behind the cemetery for 14 years, says you can see “KKK” and the Southern Cross of Honor symbol on many of the headstones.

He said that’s why he thinks the vandalism continues. “They come through and they tear this place up,” added Lewis. He said he thinks it’s extremely disrespectful.

“That has nothing to do with us right now, they did that back in the day, that’s how they were living, we don’t live like that now,” Lewis said, “If they’re dead, they don’t repent for their sins, it’s over with.”

Councilwoman Willis says because of the changing demographics, it is very possible people in this graveyard are associated with segregation and racism.

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if we did find an association with segregation, bigotry, and racism, however, that is a part of our history, as uncomfortable as it is, it is a part of our history, several of our streets are named after the family members who are buried in this graveyard,” said Councilwoman Willis.

She said this is the oldest district in the City of South Fulton, and despite its history, destroying the property is inexcusable.

“Never knew us in life, why tear up their grave,” said Lewis.

“Everyone deserves to rest in peace, at the end of the day, people buried their loved ones here, and their loved ones should be able to rest in peace,” added Councilwoman Willis.

Councilwoman Willis said that they are working to get a fence put up and extra security to ensure this vandalism doesn’t continue.

She said they are in the process of getting this done, but it could take a few months. She said they are working with the Red Oak Cemetery Association to get the headstones restored once the security measures are in place.