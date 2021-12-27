SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis has tested positive for COVID-19.
She received positive tests results Monday morning.
“I tested after an event last week where others were exposed to the virus and later tested positive. My results were negative,” Willis said. “I started showing symptoms over the weekend and received positive tests results this morning.”
“Anyone who had contact with me in the last week should get tested themselves as a precautionary measure,” she added. “As the number of cases in Fulton County continues to skyrocket, we all need to be vigilant in protecting ourselves and others.
Willis attended several events in the last 10 days, including a reception for Mayor William “Bill” Edwards on Dec. 16, the South Fulton Police Department Holiday Gala on Dec. 17, an election party at St. James Live on Dec. 20, a food distribution at Siloam Church International on Dec. 21, a check ceremony in Red Oak on Dec. 22.
She has received two vaccination shots as well as a booster shot.
