ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An hours-long hostage standoff comes to a peaceful end in the City of South Fulton.
Police said it began around noon as a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.
When police arrived on scene at a house near the 5500 block of Twin Lakes Drive, the man locked himself and his four-year-old child inside.
Around 4:30 p.m., after hours of verbal negotiations, the man released his son and surrendered soon after. Police say he is facing a list of charges.
No one was injured.
