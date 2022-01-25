SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Seeking to recruit and retain qualified public safety personnel, the City of South Fulton today unveiled housing allowance providing police officers and firefighters as much as $450 a month toward rent or mortgage payments, according to a press release.
A pilot version of the program, which is open to 25 people on a first-come, first-served basis, starts Feb. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, the end of the city’s fiscal year. Applications are being accepted through Friday and the program must be reapproved for funding each new fiscal year.
City officials say the allowance encourages public safety personnel to live in the community and among the resident they serve. Currently, only 27% of those workers reside in South Fulton, according to a program survey. About 58% of those living elsewhere say they are interested in relocating to the city.
To be eligible, employees must be sworn public safety workers with a minimum of one year of service and must hold the rank of police officer II or firefighter. Recipients also must maintain a primary residence in the city.
