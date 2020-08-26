SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The South Fulton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday to limit police use of force, as well as require officers report each time they draw a weapon.
In light of growing social and civil unrest across the country, as well as here in the metro, Mayor William Edwards says it is necessary to improve police use of force protocols.
“These ordinances aim to increase accountability and transparency within the city as well as provide additional tools for investigations. Our goal is to ensure the safety of South Fulton citizens and police officers,” said Mayor Edwards.
The ordinance also calls for improved de-escalation protocols. It was inspired by the "8 Can't Wait" campaign calling on law enforcement to ban chokeholds and strangleholds, as well as prohibit officers from shooting at moving vehicles. But most importantly, it implores officers to draw their weapon as a last resort.
The council also unanimously approved a police weapon accountability resolution that establishes a policy for the drawing or discharging of weapons.
