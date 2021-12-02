SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Fifty-two people in South Fulton were arrested during Operation Gobble Gobble, which spanned 10 days recently.
The South Fulton Police Department says it also seized 18 guns, 4,509 grams of marijuana, 1.7 grams of cocaine, 76 MDMA pills, 47 bottles of promethazine, 6 traffic citations and $10,934.
Additionally, 3 criminal street gang members were identified.
The purpose of Operation Gobble Gobble was to enhance the quality of life for those in South Fulton by driving down crime, according to the police department.
“Statistics show that violent crimes – such as homicides, robberies and home invasions – often revolve around illegal drug and criminal gang activity,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith
Meadows. “To protect the public from violent crime, especially around the holidays, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring these offenders to
justice.”
They were assisted by SFPD Traffic, K-9, C.O.R.E. Units and Georgia Burea of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.